CHP leader criticizes government’s stance on Kurdish issue

CHP leader criticizes government’s stance on Kurdish issue

DIYARBAKIR
CHP leader criticizes government’s stance on Kurdish issue

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has cautioned the government not to underestimate the Kurdish issue.

"The problems experienced by the Kurds will not be solved by just one person speaking in the parliament, but by the representatives of 86 million people speaking in the assembly," Özel told reporters during a visit to the southeastern city of Diyarbakır.

His remarks came after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli suggested that the PKK's imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan could speak in parliament.

"The process in which the [ruling] People's Alliance does not acknowledge the Kurdish people's problems and attempts to hastily address them carries extremely great risks and dangers," Özel said.

"We defend an understanding that sees the problems experienced by the Kurds... and shows the will to solve them, not an understanding that solves them behind closed doors."

The CHP leader vowed that his party would fight "until all citizens speak in the language of their choice and legal predictability is ensured."

In a parliamentary meeting on Oct. 21, Bahçeli said Öcalan could attend a parliamentary session of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party to "declare the end of terrorism."

"If he shows this resilience and determination, the legal regulation on the use of the right to hope and the way for him to benefit from it should be opened to the fullest," he said.

He referenced a provision that permits prisoners serving aggravated life sentences to seek sentence reviews after a set period.

Meanwhile, reports said the pro-Kurdish DEM Party submitted a bill to parliament on Sept. 30 for Öcalan to benefit from the "right to hope" and a legal arrangement to be made in this regard.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

    Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

  2. France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

    France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

  3. CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

    CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

  4. Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

    Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

  5. Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

    Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Recommended
İYİ Party leader slams Bahçeli over Öcalan remarks

İYİ Party leader slams Bahçeli over Öcalan remarks
MHP leader calls on PKK to surrender arms

MHP leader calls on PKK to surrender arms
Parliament set to address busy agenda this week

Parliament set to address busy agenda this week
CHP leader to visit country’s southeast in key tour

CHP leader to visit country’s southeast in key tour
AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event

AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event
Erdoğan calls for expanded dialogue in Turkish politics

Erdoğan calls for expanded dialogue in Turkish politics
WORLD France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 24 his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros ($108-million), as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims.
ECONOMY Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian multinational tech firm Yandex plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye to localize its information technology products, expand its reach in the country, construct more infrastructure and accelerate development in the field.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿