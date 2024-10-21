Parliament set to address busy agenda this week

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament is set to tackle a packed legislative agenda this week, with debates on consumer rights, military deployments and judicial reforms topping the docket.

The plenary session will continue negotiations on a proposal to amend the consumer protection law on Oct. 22.

The proposed change includes allowing contracts between lenders and consumers to be conducted electronically, with identity verification procedures built into the system.

It seeks to clarify the rights and obligations of both parties, particularly in direct sales systems. New provisions will also regulate commercial advertising and unfair business practices.

Additionally, measures aimed at boosting the competitiveness of local marketplaces will be introduced. These are designed to support job growth, accelerate exports and encourage more businesses to enter international markets.

Lawmakers will turn their attention to extending the deployment of Turkish troops in Lebanon on Oct. 23.

A presidential decree requests that Turkish forces remain part of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for another year. The force has been stationed there since 2006 to maintain stability in the region.

Later in the week, the assembly is expected to discuss a comprehensive legislative proposal, which includes a provision to limit the investigation and trial period for cases of alleged insult under the Turkish Penal Code to two years from the date of the incident.

Meanwhile, the assembly's justice commission will meet to discuss amendments to the notary public system, which will introduce various judicial reforms.