MHP leader calls on PKK to surrender arms

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli called on the PKK to lay down its arms on Oct. 22.

"The armed actions of the separatist terrorist organization PKK are doomed to failure... The only way out for the terrorist organization is for all terrorists to come down from the mountains with their weapons and surrender to the Turkish Republic," Bahçeli said at a parliamentary event.

In a similar statement last week, Bahçeli called on the PKK's imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan to "declare the organization's liquidation." On Oct. 22, he reiterated this appeal.

"If the isolation of the terrorist leader is lifted, let him come and speak at the [Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party] DEM Party's group meeting in parliament. Let him shout that terrorism is completely over and the organization is disbanded," Bahçeli said.

"If he shows this resilience and determination, the legal regulation on the use of the right to hope and the way for him to benefit from it should be opened to the fullest."

He was referencing a provision that permits prisoners serving aggravated life sentences to seek sentence reviews after a set period.

"We are ready to swallow this for the sake of our homeland, nation, state, flag, common future and full independence," Bahçeli said.

"We are determined to make every sacrifice, endure every ordeal and take every necessary step for Türkiye and the Turkish nation."

Öcalan, captured by Turkish intelligence in 1999 and held in prison on İmralı island since, was initially sentenced to death, a sentence later commuted to aggravated life imprisonment.

Hours after Bahçeli's remarks, DEM Party co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları said they were prepared to "take the initiative for peace."

"If there is to be a beginning, [Öcalan's] isolation should be lifted immediately," she said during a meeting in parliament.

The statements came after Bahçeli shook hands with DEM Party co-chair Tuncer Bakırhan and several MPs following a plenary session in parliament earlier this month. The MHP leader later described the rare moment as a "message of our national unity and brotherhood."

"There is room for everyone in the hearts of the Nationalist Movement Party and the People's Alliance. Our heart is open to everyone who calls these lands homeland."