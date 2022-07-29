Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

  • July 29 2022 07:00:00

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

JEDDAH
Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

A futuristic Saudi megacity is to feature two skyscrapers extending across a swathe of desert and mountain terrain, according to the latest disclosures on the project by the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

The parallel structures of mirror-encased skyscrapers extending over 170 kilometers, known collectively as The Line, form the heart of the Red Sea megacity NEOM, a plank of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s bid to diversify the Gulf state’s oil-dependent economy.

First announced in 2017, NEOM has consistently raised eyebrows for proposed flourishes like flying taxis and robot maids, even as architects and economists have questioned its feasibility.

In a presentation this week, Prince Mohammed sketched out an even more ambitious vision, describing a car-free utopia that would become the planet’s most livable city “by far.”

Analysts noted, though, that plans for NEOM have changed course over the years, fueling doubts about whether The Line will ever become reality.

NEOM was once touted as a regional “Silicon Valley,” a biotech and digital hub spread over 26,500 square kilometers.

Now it’s a vehicle for reimagining urban life on a footprint of just 34 square kilometers, and addressing what Prince

Mohammed describes as “livability and environmental crises.”

“The concept has morphed so much from its early conception that it’s sometimes hard to determine its direction: scaling down, scaling up, or making an aggressive turn sideways,” said Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

Officials had earlier said NEOM’s population would top 1 million, but Prince Mohammed said the number would actually hit 1.2 million by 2030 before climbing to nine million by 2045.

Saudi Arabia,

TÜRKIYE Turkish woman becomes NATO chief deputy

Turkish woman becomes NATO chief deputy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

    Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

  2. Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

    Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

  3. Greece keeps 50 asylum seekers on islet for 11 days

    Greece keeps 50 asylum seekers on islet for 11 days

  4. UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

    UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

  5. Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution

    Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution
Recommended
‘Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ holds world premiere

‘Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ holds world premiere
Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death
Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival in September

Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival in September
NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks

NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks
Shakira wants day in Spanish court, rejects plea deal

Shakira wants day in Spanish court, rejects plea deal
Venice serves up film festival stars

Venice serves up film festival stars
WORLD Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

A Syrian cargo ship, sanctioned by the United States and carrying what Ukraine says is stolen barley from the war-torn country, has docked in Lebanon, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Mideast nation said Thursday.

ECONOMY Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta posted its first revenue decline in history yesterday, dragged by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies.

SPORTS Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe fans will have to wait for another year to hear the Champions League anthem at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium after their team was knocked out of the top European club event with a 2-1 loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on July 27.