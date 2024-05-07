Saudi Aramco's first quarter net income down 14.5 percent

Saudi Aramco's first quarter net income down 14.5 percent

RIYADH
Saudi Aramcos first quarter net income down 14.5 percent

Oil giant Saudi Aramco announced first-quarter net profit of $27.27 billion on Tuesday, down 14.5 percent from last year as the Gulf kingdom kept production cuts in place.

Net income was 102.27 billion riyals ($27.27 billion), down from 119.54 billion riyals ($31.88 billion) for the same quarter in 2023, Aramco said, adding that "the decrease was primarily a result of lower crude oil volume sold."

The world's biggest crude exporter is currently producing roughly nine million barrels per day (bpd), well below its capacity of 12 million bpd.

That follows a series of production cuts dating back to October 2022, when the OPEC+ bloc of oil producers that Riyadh co-leads with Moscow announced it would reduce output by two million bpd to boost prices.

On top of that cut, in April 2023 Saudi Arabia and several other OPEC+ members agreed to slash production voluntarily by more than one million bpd.

And after an OPEC+ meeting in June 2023, Riyadh announced another reduction of one million bpd.

In March, the energy ministry said the latest cut, which took effect in July 2023, would be extended through the second quarter of this year, after which "these additional cut volumes will be returned gradually, subject to market conditions."

Aramco is the jewel of the Saudi economy, and de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is depending on oil revenue to finance an ambitious economic and social reform programme known as Vision 2030 that is intended to position his country for a prosperous post-oil future.

Aramco sold 1.7 percent of its shares on the Saudi stock market in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party
LATEST NEWS

  1. German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

    German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

  2. Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

    Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

  3. EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

    EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

  4. Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

    Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

  5. CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter

    CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter
Recommended
German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
Boeing probed in US over possible falsified records on 787

Boeing probed in US over possible falsified records on 787
Turkish banks’ profit rise 45 pct in January-March

Turkish banks’ profit rise 45 pct in January-March
Gold import curb helps lower current account gap: Ministry

Gold import curb helps lower current account gap: Ministry
TGA signs cooperation deal with Emirates

TGA signs cooperation deal with Emirates
WORLD Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine announced Tuesday it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports picked up in March but industrial orders fell unexpectedly, official data showed yesterday, reflecting a mixed picture for Europe's biggest economy.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿