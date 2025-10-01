Saudi Arabia budget deficit forecast more than doubles

Saudi Arabia budget deficit forecast more than doubles

RIYADH
Saudi Arabia budget deficit forecast more than doubles

Saudi Arabia said it would run a budget deficit of 5.3 percent of GDP this year, more than double the previous forecast, with oil revenues falling and higher-than-expected spending.

The deficit is forecast to remain high in 2026 at 3.3 percent of GDP, or 165 billion riyals ($44 billion).

The Finance Ministry, which had previously forecast a 2025 deficit of just 2.3 percent of GDP, forecast expenditures of 1.3 trillion riyals and revenues of 1.15 trillion.

It predicted GDP growth of 4.4 percent this year, driven by a five percent increase in "non-oil activities", and of 4.6 percent next year.

The Arab world's largest economy is engaged in a major drive to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenues, with a focus on business and tourism.

That includes megaprojects such as Neom, a futuristic desert metropolis.

Those efforts come at a significant financial cost at a time when the finance ministry expects a decline of 13.4 percent in state revenues.

That is driven in large part by recent falls in oil prices, which had spiked following the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter and a cornerstone of the Saudi economy, has experienced a decline in its profits over ten consecutive quarters since achieving record results at the end of 2022.

Its profits fell 4.6 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter of the year, and by 22 percent in the second quarter.

The ministry expects Saudi Arabia's deficit to persist in 2027 and 2028, though shrinking to 2.3 percent and then 2.2 percent of GDP.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

    Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

  2. Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

    Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

  3. Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

  4. US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

    US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

  5. Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'

    Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'
Recommended
Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 3.2 percent in September

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 3.2 percent in September
Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows

Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows
Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices

Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices
Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader

Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader
General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans
Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US
WORLD Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

A flotilla carrying aid to Gaza said Israeli forces were on Wednesday intercepting its latest bid to break an Israeli blockade of the war-battered Palestinian territory.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation edged up in September buoyed by energy costs, official data showed Wednesday, reinforcing expectations the European Central Bank will not make further interest rate cuts this year.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿