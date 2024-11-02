Şanlıurfa to host World Neolithic Congress

Şanlıurfa to host World Neolithic Congress

ŞANLIURFA
Şanlıurfa to host World Neolithic Congress

The southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, famous for its historic sites Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe — two of the world’s oldest Neolithic settlements — will host Türkiye's inaugural World Neolithic Congress from Nov. 4 to 8.

The congress is expected to draw nearly 1,000 academics from 64 countries and 487 institutions.

Organized by Istanbul University and Harran University with the support of Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, the event will offer a platform for scholars to explore new perspectives on Neolithic studies.

Topics will include ancient social hierarchies, belief systems, environmental factors and dating methods.

Keynote speakers will cover regional and global perspectives on Neolithic life, with memorial sessions honoring noted archaeologists such as Klaus Schmidt, Harald Hauptmann and Bruce Howe.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to visit notable Neolithic settlements in Şanlıurfa such as Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Sayburç, Çakmaktepe and Sefertepe.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US nuclear bomber joins air drill with S. Korea, Japan

US nuclear bomber joins air drill with S. Korea, Japan
LATEST NEWS

  1. US nuclear bomber joins air drill with S. Korea, Japan

    US nuclear bomber joins air drill with S. Korea, Japan

  2. Türkiye’s customs system ‘completely closed’ to trade with Israel: Trade minister

    Türkiye’s customs system ‘completely closed’ to trade with Israel: Trade minister

  3. Iran leader vows response to Israel after attacks

    Iran leader vows response to Israel after attacks

  4. Harris, Trump clash over 'violent rhetoric'

    Harris, Trump clash over 'violent rhetoric'

  5. Lebanon accuses Israel of rejecting truce after Beirut strikes

    Lebanon accuses Israel of rejecting truce after Beirut strikes
Recommended
Game of Thrones movie in early development: reports

'Game of Thrones' movie in early development: reports
Film academy adds handwritten ‘Pulp Fiction’ script to vast collection

Film academy adds handwritten ‘Pulp Fiction’ script to vast collection
Ancient infrastructure, church unveiled at Konuralp Theater

Ancient infrastructure, church unveiled at Konuralp Theater
Black Sea flavors shine at Lokanta Hayvore

Black Sea flavors shine at Lokanta Hayvore
Experts to uncover secret of statue at Garibin Tepe

Experts to uncover secret of statue at Garibin Tepe
McQueens Blitz more unconventional than it appears

McQueen's 'Blitz' more unconventional than it appears
WORLD US nuclear bomber joins air drill with S. Korea, Japan

US nuclear bomber joins air drill with S. Korea, Japan

South Korea, Japan, and the United States on Sunday conducted a joint air drill involving a nuclear-capable bomber, Seoul's military said, in response to North Korea's latest long-range missile test.

ECONOMY S&P raises Türkiyes rating to BB- with stable outlook

S&P raises Türkiye's rating to BB- with stable outlook

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek welcomed Standard & Poor's (S&P) decision to raise Türkiye's credit rating, highlighting the country's unique achievement of receiving two-notch upgrades from three major credit rating agencies this year.
SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿