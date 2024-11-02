Şanlıurfa to host World Neolithic Congress

ŞANLIURFA

The southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, famous for its historic sites Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe — two of the world’s oldest Neolithic settlements — will host Türkiye's inaugural World Neolithic Congress from Nov. 4 to 8.

The congress is expected to draw nearly 1,000 academics from 64 countries and 487 institutions.

Organized by Istanbul University and Harran University with the support of Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, the event will offer a platform for scholars to explore new perspectives on Neolithic studies.

Topics will include ancient social hierarchies, belief systems, environmental factors and dating methods.

Keynote speakers will cover regional and global perspectives on Neolithic life, with memorial sessions honoring noted archaeologists such as Klaus Schmidt, Harald Hauptmann and Bruce Howe.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to visit notable Neolithic settlements in Şanlıurfa such as Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Sayburç, Çakmaktepe and Sefertepe.