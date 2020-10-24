Sand pyramid in resort town on way to enter records book

ANTALYA

An imitation of the Pyramid of Cheops, which was made using 1,000 tons of sand five years ago as part of the International Antalya Sand Sculpture Festival, is preparing to enter the Guinness Book of Records with the title of the longest standing sand sculpture.

The pyramid, which was built in the festival held with the theme of “World Wonders” in 2015 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, was not demolished, unlike other works, but was protected by the festival administration instead.

An application was made for the pyramid, which has been preserved for five years with great care, to be included in the Guinness Book of Records as “the longest standing sand sculpture.”

Noting that about a thousand ton of sand was used to create the sculpture, Cem Karaca, the festival director, said that the seven-meter-high pyramid was built by three sand sculptors in 15 days.

Stating that they did not want to demolish the pyramid, which was built on a scale factor of one to 20 replicating the original in 2015, Karaca expressed that they wish to immortalize the pyramid, even though it was made of sand and despite the changing themes.

“While the longest-lasting sand sculpture identified survived for years, this statue has been standing for five years,” Karaca said, adding that he hopes it will enter the record book at the end of the application process.

The next leg of the festival, where more than 200 sand sculptures are exhibited every year, will take place in 2021.