Sand pyramid in resort town on way to enter records book

  • October 24 2020 07:00:00

Sand pyramid in resort town on way to enter records book

ANTALYA
Sand pyramid in resort town on way to enter records book

An imitation of the Pyramid of Cheops, which was made using 1,000 tons of sand five years ago as part of the International Antalya Sand Sculpture Festival, is preparing to enter the Guinness Book of Records with the title of the longest standing sand sculpture.

The pyramid, which was built in the festival held with the theme of “World Wonders” in 2015 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, was not demolished, unlike other works, but was protected by the festival administration instead.

An application was made for the pyramid, which has been preserved for five years with great care, to be included in the Guinness Book of Records as “the longest standing sand sculpture.”

Noting that about a thousand ton of sand was used to create the sculpture, Cem Karaca, the festival director, said that the seven-meter-high pyramid was built by three sand sculptors in 15 days.

Stating that they did not want to demolish the pyramid, which was built on a scale factor of one to 20 replicating the original in 2015, Karaca expressed that they wish to immortalize the pyramid, even though it was made of sand and despite the changing themes.

“While the longest-lasting sand sculpture identified survived for years, this statue has been standing for five years,” Karaca said, adding that he hopes it will enter the record book at the end of the application process.

The next leg of the festival, where more than 200 sand sculptures are exhibited every year, will take place in 2021.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

    Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

  2. Turkey ready to work with Russia for Karabakh peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to work with Russia for Karabakh peace: Erdoğan

  3. Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands

    Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands

  4. US suspends visa services in Turkey over possible attacks

    US suspends visa services in Turkey over possible attacks

  5. Turkish envoy slams US senator over remarks

    Turkish envoy slams US senator over remarks
Recommended
‘Land of Red Fairies’ aims to host half million tourists

‘Land of Red Fairies’ aims to host half million tourists
Şener Şen on stage with ‘Zengin Mutfağı’

Şener Şen on stage with ‘Zengin Mutfağı’
Roman and Byzantine era mosaics in Kazlıçeşme

Roman and Byzantine era mosaics in Kazlıçeşme
Exhibition sheds light on ancient daily life

Exhibition sheds light on ancient daily life
Idyma ancient city comes to surface

Idyma ancient city comes to surface
Oldest painting of Muslim mystic sold at auction

Oldest painting of Muslim mystic sold at auction
WORLD New Turkish Cypriot president sworn into office

New Turkish Cypriot president sworn into office

Ersin Tatar, the newly elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), was sworn into office on Oct. 23. 
ECONOMY New company launches soar in September

New company launches soar in September

A total of 10,603 new companies were established in Turkey in September, up 37.77 percent on an annual basis, the country's top trade body said on Oct. 23.
SPORTS Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Turkish Super Lig club Demir Grup Sivasspor were defeated 5-3 on Oct. 22 by Spain's Villarreal in a thrilling UEFA Europa League match. 