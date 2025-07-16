Samsun’s role in War of Independence to be honored after 101-year delay

Over a century after its official awarding, the Medal of Independence will be presented to Samsun, honoring the Black Sea city's pivotal role in Türkiye’s War of Independence.

In 1924, the Turkish parliament awarded the prestigious medal to Samsun for its role in the early stages of the national resistance.

The recognition stems from the bravery of the Samsun Lightermen’s Guild, a group of maritime workers who, in the turbulent days during the Turkish War of Independence, transported weapons and ammunition from Istanbul to Anatolia.

In recognition of this service, the parliament decided to award Samsun, along with the towns of Trabzon and Kastamonu’s İnebolu, with the prestigious medal.

However, despite the decision, the medal and accompanying certificate were never physically presented to the city, until recent archival research revived the forgotten decision.

The breakthrough came during events marking the Republic’s centenary when Samsun Governor's Office and the Turkish State Archives uncovered the original parliamentary records confirming the award.

Several officials led the renewed initiative to deliver the medal, among them was Mehmet Muş, who chairs the parliament’s budget committee.

“Once received, it will be preserved and exhibited. Samsun will be one of the cities receiving the Medal of Independence,” Muş stated.

Samsun holds a unique place in Turkish history as the city where modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk landed on May 19, 1919, marking the beginning of the national resistance against occupying forces following World War I.

This symbolic first step ignited the movement that would lead to the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye.

