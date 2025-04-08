Samsung forecast beats market expectations for first quarter

Samsung forecast beats market expectations for first quarter

SEOUL
Samsung forecast beats market expectations for first quarter

Samsung Electronics on Thursday posted highest ever figures for its first quarter sales forecast and said it predicted a better-than-expected performance for profits, beating market expectations.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung Group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The tech giant said in a regulatory filing that its January-March operating profits were expected to rise to 6.6 trillion won ($4.5 billion), down 0.15 percent from a year earlier but up nearly 2  percent on the previous quarter.

This was almost 34 percent higher than the average estimate.

Sales were also seen increasing to 79 trillion won, a near 10 percent jump from a year earlier, marking the highest first-quarter figure on record and the second-highest quarterly revenue ever.

The company did not disclose its net income or the detailed earnings of its business divisions.

Analysts credit the high figures to record sales of the new Galaxy S25 series phone, which was released in February.

The gadget became the fastest ever Galaxy device to reach one million units sold in the shortest time, within 21 days.

The revenue and sales growth was due to strong demand for server DRAM, mostly used in data centres, which offset slowing prices for more conventional high-end chips, TrendForce analyst Tom Hsu told AFP.

There was "strong purchase momentum" from some U.S. and Chinese cloud service providers, who were investing in their data centers, he said.

But "with the U.S. government imposing substantial tariffs, leading to a potential for economic uncertainties", demand is likely to fall, which could hit future prices, he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

    US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

  2. New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

    New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

  3. Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

    Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

  4. UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

    UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

  5. Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

    Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza
Recommended
New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House
Stronger ruble means more Russian tourists for Turkish tourism

Stronger ruble means more Russian tourists for Turkish tourism
EVs, hybrid cars transforming local auto market

EVs, hybrid cars transforming local auto market
TVF, Iraq Development Fund sign strategic cooperation deal

TVF, Iraq Development Fund sign strategic cooperation deal
Budget airline Avelo to fly deportation flights for ICE

Budget airline Avelo to fly deportation flights for ICE
Syria appoints finance expert as new central bank governor

Syria appoints finance expert as new central bank governor
WORLD US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

The U.S. confirmed that a second round of consultations between Moscow and Washington will take place in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Thursday.

ECONOMY New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

Additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are set to reach 104 percent on Wednesday, the White House told AFP, as Washington doubles down on planned action after Beijing vowed a "fight to the end" on levies.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿