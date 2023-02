Samsun State Opera and Ballet tours quake hit zones

SAMSUN

Samsun State Opera and Ballet (SAMDOB) travels through tent cities in the quake-hit zones. Performing the for children’s play ‘Eni’nin Kalbi’ (Eni’s Heart,) SAMDOB will be in the tent cities of Kahramanmaraş, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ, Diyarbakır and Malatya for one week until Feb 26.