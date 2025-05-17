Sail Türkiye Racing sets course to Samsun in tribute to May 19

ISTANBUL

The sixth edition of the Presidential International Yacht Races, or Sail Türkiye Racing, has set sail from Istanbul with a four-day leg to Samsun, tracing a symbolic route that commemorates the start of the Turkish War of Independence on May 19, 1919.

Sailboats departed from the open waters off Poyrazköy in Istanbul on May 15, embarking on a demanding 400-nautical-mile journey through the Black Sea toward the northern city of Samsun.

Racers are expected to arrive in Samsun on May 18, just in time to take part in nationwide commemorations for May 19, the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday in Türkiye that honors the arrival of the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Samsun in 1919.

Atatürk’s landing on May 19 marked the beginning of the independence movement that eventually led to the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye. He later dedicated the day to Turkish youth, underscoring their role as the nation’s future leaders.

On May 19, sailors will join a ceremonial flag handover in the Black Sea city, followed by a maritime parade.

In the evening, the top-performing crews will be awarded in a special ceremony.

Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, president of the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club, described the race as one of the most challenging in the world.

“We are hosting one of the world's most challenging top 10 races in the fierce conditions of the Black Sea along the Bandırma Ferry [the historical ferry on which Atatürk arrived in the northern province] route, where the initial steps were taken to form our Republic. I congratulate all teams participating in this monumental challenge.”

As part of this year’s May 19 celebrations, the theme “Youth is Türkiye’s Strength,” will be echoed in youth and sports festivals held simultaneously in the main squares of all 81 provinces.

Events include live performances by young artists, sports demonstrations, workshops, children’s activities, and interactive exhibitions open to people of all ages. In a highlight event, top engineering students from various universities will travel from Istanbul to Samsun aboard TCG Anadolu, Türkiye’s largest military vessel.