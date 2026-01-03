Türkiye arrests dozens of suspected ISIL members in new raids

ISTANBUL

Turkish security forces on Friday arrested 85 suspects in separate counterterrorism operations targeting the ISIL terror group in eastern Türkiye, authorities said.

In the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, eight suspects were arrested for allegedly sharing social media posts praising ISIL, the governor’s office said in a statement.

The operation was carried out under the coordination of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office following the detection of propaganda content linked to the terror group.

In the eastern province of Agri, police detained and formally arrested 10 suspects during simultaneous raids on alleged ISIL activities. During searches of the addresses, security forces seized banned publications and digital materials.

Later in the day, 67 of 147 suspects detained in an operation against ISIL have been arrested by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, including 41 individuals found to have links to the organization’s members in Yalova.

Meanwhile, 32 other detainees were handed over to a repatriation center to be deported on the grounds that they pose a threat to the country.

Authorities identified a ringleader, who allegedly organized illegal classes and preaching to recruit supporters, and found dozens of suspects linked to Yalova attack, propaganda activities, or conflict zones. As a result, simultaneous raids at 114 addresses in Istanbul and two other provinces on Dec. 30, 2025, led to the detention of 110 suspects.

The investigations are ongoing as part of Türkiye’s broader efforts to prevent the terrorist organization’s recruitment, propaganda, and organizational activities following a deadly Yalova attack that killed three police officers on Dec. 29.