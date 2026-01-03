Turkish higher education body to launch ‘energy academy’ with four universities

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Higher Education Council (YÖK) and four universities in the country’s southeast will launch a new “energy academy” aimed at boosting public awareness of energy efficiency and promoting more sustainable use, officials said.

This initiative brings together Batman University, Siirt University, Şırnak University and Mardin Artuklu University under a cooperation protocol signed with the Dicle Development Agency.

Batman University, which specializes in energy studies, will serve as the coordinating institution.

According to a statement from YÖK, the academy will offer free, publicly accessible online courses covering topics such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy policy, featuring academics, industry professionals and field experts.

Tailored for a wide-ranging audience, the academy will serve everyone from undergraduate and graduate students and energy-sector workers to members of the public with an interest in energy issues.

Courses will be delivered online, allowing participants from across Türkiye to take part.

Upon completion of the four-month program, participants will receive a formal certification, providing them with a strategic edge in the recruitment process.

Batman University Rector Professor Dr. İdris Demir said the initiative goes beyond formal education and aims to strengthen “energy literacy” nationwide.

According to Demir, spreading energy knowledge will yield a wide-ranging impact, influencing everything from everyday habits to the broader national economy.

"Conscious energy consumption will drive significant savings across various sectors, from household usage and agricultural irrigation to industry and public services,” Demir said. “Reducing energy demand will not only lower energy bills but also fuel the nation’s economic growth."

Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes
