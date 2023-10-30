Şahika Ercümen performs special dive to mark centenary

Renowned national diver Şahika Ercümen, who holds dozens of world and national records, has performed a free dive in the country’s tourism hub Antalya to mark the 100th anniversary of the republic.

Setting out from Konyaaltı Beach by boat, Ercümen embarked on a free dive, resurfacing with a banner displaying the message "The Republic of Türkiye is 100 years old."

She received resounding applause from both the beachside crowd and the onlookers aboard the boat, with minutes of ovation showered upon her. Following her dive, Ercümen posed for a commemorative photograph with the Turkish flag and a poster of Türkiye’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk laid out on the water's surface.

"It's an indescribable feeling. As a special gesture to commemorate the 100th year, we had previously completed a dive, setting a new world record of 106 meters. I am overjoyed."

Ercümen recently set a new world record of 106 meters in the variable weight without fins category off the earthquake-hit city of Hatay and dedicated her success to the centenary of the republic.

Meanwhile, Olympic and world champion national archer Mete Gazoz ignited his arrow using the everlasting flames emerging from the ancient rocks of Yanartaş in Antalya.

He subsequently launched the arrow into a designated area, and following its release, those present in the vicinity recited the Turkish national anthem.

Yanartaş, which means flaming stones in Turkish, is a geographical feature near the Olympos Valley and national park in Antalya. It is the site of dozens of small fires that burn constantly from vents in the rocks on the side of the mountain.

