Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns

Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns

ISTANBUL
Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns

Istanbul is set to experience a week-long episode of Saharan dust transport, affecting air quality and visibility, according to a meteorological expert.

Hüseyin Toros, a faculty member of Istanbul Technical University’s Department of Climate Science and Meteorological Engineering, explained that with the arrival of spring, dust from the Sahara Desert in North Africa and occasionally from the Arabian Peninsula gets lifted into the atmosphere and carried by the wind to distant regions.

“Numerical weather prediction models indicate that Saharan dust will influence Istanbul for the next seven days,” Toros stated. “The dust will be visible on vehicles and surfaces. This phenomenon is not localized; currently, it has spread across Southern and Eastern Europe and will impact large parts of Türkiye.”

Airborne dust varies in concentration at different atmospheric levels, Toros noted. “At times, it is barely noticeable at ground level, while during sunset and sunrise, it gives the sky a hazy, reddish hue.”

Highlighting potential health risks, Toros pointed out that dust contains fine sand, clay and mineral particles, which can lower air quality. “These dust events can exacerbate respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis.”

He advises elderly individuals and those with chronic illnesses to limit outdoor exposure.

Athletes and outdoor workers should also monitor air quality and avoid prolonged exposure to high dust concentrations, as it can cause eye and skin irritation and breathing difficulties.

Despite drawbacks, Saharan dust has ecological benefits, acting as a natural fertilizer and enriching soil with essential minerals.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Polish prime minister set to visit Türkiye

Polish prime minister set to visit Türkiye
Legal action for neglect as probe is launched into stray attacks

Legal action for neglect as probe is launched into stray attacks
Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to 18 countries

Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to 18 countries
Türkiye ranks 3rd in Europe for onshore wind capacity increase

Türkiye ranks 3rd in Europe for onshore wind capacity increase
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿