Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns

ISTANBUL

Istanbul is set to experience a week-long episode of Saharan dust transport, affecting air quality and visibility, according to a meteorological expert.

Hüseyin Toros, a faculty member of Istanbul Technical University’s Department of Climate Science and Meteorological Engineering, explained that with the arrival of spring, dust from the Sahara Desert in North Africa and occasionally from the Arabian Peninsula gets lifted into the atmosphere and carried by the wind to distant regions.

“Numerical weather prediction models indicate that Saharan dust will influence Istanbul for the next seven days,” Toros stated. “The dust will be visible on vehicles and surfaces. This phenomenon is not localized; currently, it has spread across Southern and Eastern Europe and will impact large parts of Türkiye.”

Airborne dust varies in concentration at different atmospheric levels, Toros noted. “At times, it is barely noticeable at ground level, while during sunset and sunrise, it gives the sky a hazy, reddish hue.”

Highlighting potential health risks, Toros pointed out that dust contains fine sand, clay and mineral particles, which can lower air quality. “These dust events can exacerbate respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis.”

He advises elderly individuals and those with chronic illnesses to limit outdoor exposure.

Athletes and outdoor workers should also monitor air quality and avoid prolonged exposure to high dust concentrations, as it can cause eye and skin irritation and breathing difficulties.

Despite drawbacks, Saharan dust has ecological benefits, acting as a natural fertilizer and enriching soil with essential minerals.