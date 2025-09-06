Sagalassos ancient city to open for night visits in 2026

BURDUR
Work has begun to install a night-time system at the ancient city of Sagalassos in the southwestern province of Burdur’s Ağlasun, paving the way for visitors to explore the archaeological site after dark starting next year.

 

The project, led by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, is scheduled for completion in October at the latest and will illuminate major landmarks such as the Roman bath complex, the upper agora, the macellum and fish market, the Antonine Fountain, stairways, traversal routes and gathering areas.

 

Once finalized, the initiative will allow night museum practices to run for nearly six months each spring and summer, with officials expecting the new feature to boost visitor numbers.

 

Known as the “city of fountains,” Sagalassos was one of the foremost urban centers of the Pisidia region during the Roman Imperial era. Rising 1,500 meters above sea level on the Taurus Mountains, the city is celebrated for its well-preserved theater, monumental fountains and archaeological remains reflecting its prosperity between the 2nd and 5th centuries A.D.

 

According to written sources, the history of Sagalassos dates back to 333 with the conquest of Alexander the Great, and the city had been one of the five most important ceramic production centers in the Roman era. Excavations in the city were initiated in 1989 by Belgian Professor Marc Waelkens.

Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups
