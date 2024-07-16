Safety-focused Boeing plans 'reduced' UK air show presence

Safety-focused Boeing plans 'reduced' UK air show presence

LONDON
Safety-focused Boeing plans reduced UK air show presence

Boeing plans a "reduced" showcase of commercial airplanes at the upcoming Farnborough air show while it focuses on safety and quality control, the company has announced.

The embattled aviation giant will still have multiple displays and public presentations at the British airshow next week, but signaled it will be different from past appearances.

"We are concentrated on implementing our comprehensive safety and quality plan and meeting our customer commitments," said Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global.

"With these priorities in mind, we have reduced our commercial airplanes display and flight demonstrations at the show, and will focus on new technology, sustainability, security and services solutions."

Nelson added that "the best way to build trust is through high-quality performance in our factories, one airplane at a time."

The company has been under heavy scrutiny following a January near-catastrophic incident on a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines that was forced to make an emergency landing after a fuselage panel blew out.

Boeing has also been in the headlines over the status of a 2021 criminal settlement with the Department of Justice that U.S. officials say the company violated.

Boeing said last week that it reached an agreement in principle in the matter that the DOJ said included a guilty plea from the company to "conspiracy to defraud the United States" during the certification of MAX airplanes."

At next week's British air show, Boeing will display sustainability technologies, weapons systems and an interior of the 777X highlighting "the airplane's wide cabin, larger windows and spacious architecture," said a Boeing press release.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

    6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

  2. Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

    Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

  3. Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

    Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

  4. US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

    US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

  5. US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption

    US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption
Recommended
Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data

Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data
Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May

Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May
Swedish capital tests fully electric flying ferry

Swedish capital tests fully electric 'flying' ferry

Spains Aragon becoming Europes new cloud storage oasis

Spain's Aragon becoming Europe's new cloud storage oasis
More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt

More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt
British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June

British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June
HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive

HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive
WORLD 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

Six people including four Pakistanis were killed and nearly 30 wounded in a shooting near a Shiite mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said on July 17, a rare attack in the country that was claimed by the ISIL terror organization.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿