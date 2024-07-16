Safety-focused Boeing plans 'reduced' UK air show presence

LONDON

Boeing plans a "reduced" showcase of commercial airplanes at the upcoming Farnborough air show while it focuses on safety and quality control, the company has announced.

The embattled aviation giant will still have multiple displays and public presentations at the British airshow next week, but signaled it will be different from past appearances.

"We are concentrated on implementing our comprehensive safety and quality plan and meeting our customer commitments," said Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global.

"With these priorities in mind, we have reduced our commercial airplanes display and flight demonstrations at the show, and will focus on new technology, sustainability, security and services solutions."

Nelson added that "the best way to build trust is through high-quality performance in our factories, one airplane at a time."

The company has been under heavy scrutiny following a January near-catastrophic incident on a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines that was forced to make an emergency landing after a fuselage panel blew out.

Boeing has also been in the headlines over the status of a 2021 criminal settlement with the Department of Justice that U.S. officials say the company violated.

Boeing said last week that it reached an agreement in principle in the matter that the DOJ said included a guilty plea from the company to "conspiracy to defraud the United States" during the certification of MAX airplanes."

At next week's British air show, Boeing will display sustainability technologies, weapons systems and an interior of the 777X highlighting "the airplane's wide cabin, larger windows and spacious architecture," said a Boeing press release.