S Korea passes passes bill, expanding workers’ rights

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

South Korea’s parliament on Sunday passed a labor bill that expands workers’ rights, despite overnight delays by the conservative opposition, which argued it would hurt businesses in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, Yonhap News reported.

Dubbed the “Yellow Envelope Act,” the law lets subcontractor unions make direct demands of client firms, limits employers’ ability to claim damages over strike disruptions, and expands liability for executives who refuse collective bargaining.

The ruling Democratic Party led the vote, pushing the bill that amends the Labor Union Act through despite a filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).

The filibuster concluded earlier in the day, after which the PPP boycotted the plenary session, where the bill passed by a 183-3 vote.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) hailed the law as “the historic fruit” of decades of struggle, declaring that the “simple and undeniable truth” that all workers can unite and bargain “has finally become law.” It urged the government to implement measures aligned with the bill’s spirit.

Business groups, however, condemned the outcome, warning it would damage competitiveness and deter investment.

They cited vague definitions of “employer” and “labor disputes” as likely to fuel legal conflicts and urged lawmakers to clarify the bill while cooperating with businesses during the six-month grace period to “minimize the impact of the bill's fallout.”