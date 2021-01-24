S Africa, Turkey have friendly bilateral relations: Official

  • January 24 2021 09:50:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Praising bilateral ties with Turkey, South Africa's charge d'affaires noted that the two countries' relations will be enhanced much further in the future.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Turkey-South Africa ties, Tshepo Ranamane said South Africa, the leading power in its region and one of the largest economies of the African continent, has important opportunities for Turkish investors.

Our industrial Policy Action Plan and the industrial Zones such as the Rosslyn and East London Automotive Center ara awaiting Turkish investors,” Ranamane noted.

He added that the "friendly ties" between the two countries is based on mutual cooperation.

The strength of the Turkish textile and industrial agriculture sector offers significant opportunities for Turkish business people to participate in the mainstream of the South African economy, Ranamane said, hailing Turkey's energy sector.

Mentioning that Turkey and South Africa have common perspectives in many foreign policy issues, Ranamane recalled his country's legendary leader Nelson Mandela's words: "Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."

"In fact, I think Cultural Diplomacy and Economic Diplomacy remains a low hanging fruit to strengthening our bilateral relations,” he said.

A considerable number of Turkish citizens reside in South Africa, he said, noting that as a multi-ethnic society, South Africa observes that foreigners living in the country are gradually becoming an integral part of the society.

As a rainbow nation with a diverse culture and beautiful traditions we have a rich history which Turkish people should be encouraged to learn about,” Ranamane added.

He also said South Africans have a special interest in Turkey, adding that with the integration of the two countries' cultures they will further enjoy visiting Turkey's tourism hotspots such as Antalya and Bodrum.

