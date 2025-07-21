Ryanair profit surges in first quarter on higher fares

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Monday announced its net profit more than doubled in its first quarter thanks to higher air fares.

Profit after tax soared to 820 million euros ($954 million) in the three months to the end of June from 360 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Passenger traffic rose four percent to almost 58 million and average air fares increased 21 percent.

Revenue grew 20 percent to 4.34 billion euros.

Ryanair said it also benefitted from the timing of Easter.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary noted that passenger growth will be constrained over the full year due to "heavily delayed Boeing deliveries.".

Ryanair "cautiously expects to recover almost all of last year's seven percent full-year fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth" in the full year, he added.

However, he warned that the outlook remains "heavily exposed" to risks including tariff wars, macroeconomic shocks and conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

