Russian oligarch visits Istanbul’s Bosphorus

ISTANBUL
Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire tycoon who often prefers Türkiye’s southern parts for spending summer vacations, has visited Istanbul this time, touring the city’s Bosphorus neighborhood, Bebek.

As per claims, the purpose of his visit to Istanbul is to buy a mansion on the Bosphorus.

While Abramovich took a walk in Bebek, his bodyguards escorted him. Getting annoyed by the paparazzi and media taking his pictures, Abramovich interrupted the Bosphorus tour, got into his vehicle and left.

In August, the Russian billionaire anchored two more superyachts in Turkish waters, bringing the total count to four.

The total price of the four yachts is estimated to be around $1.2 billion.

Abramovich is one of the richest people in the world, with a net worth of $14.5 billion. After the sanctions that started just after the Ukraine War on Feb. 24, the wealthy Russian man handed his most prized asset Chelsea F.C.’s administration to the U.K. government and then to its new U.S. bosses.

