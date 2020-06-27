Russian envoy praises Turkey’s effort at safe tourism

  • June 27 2020 12:15:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Russian ambassador to Turkey is impressed with Turkey’s efforts to resume its flow of tourists and ensure their health and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexei Yerkhov evaluated Turkey’s tourism service and safe tourism certification system, which he articulated to Anadolu Agency at an event in southern Antalya province last week that had in attendance ambassadors from a number of countries.

He said Turkey made great efforts in touristic destinations, hotels and airports and developed a very interesting system with its safe tourism certification.

“I think it is noteworthy for other countries to learn this system. Sea and sun are pleasant and engaging as always,” he said. “Russian and Turkish institutions are working together on the resumption of flights and Russian tourists coming to Turkey.”

Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry announced that Turkey is the first country that applied the safe tourism certification in Europe.

Ambassadors, journalists meet in Antalya for safe tourism

Fifty ambassadors, foreign journalists and representatives of diplomatic missions who served in Turkey attended the Rediscover Turkey event where Turkey’s struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic in the new normal in tourism service was detailed.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed during the event organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry that agencies are working to ensure tourists spend holidays securely and safely in a hygienic environment in Turkey.

