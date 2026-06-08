Russian Ballet to tour three cities

Russian Ballet to tour three cities

ANKARA
Russian Ballet to tour three cities

The internationally renowned Imperial Russian Ballet Company will present one of the leading works of the classical ballet repertoire, “Romeo and Juliet,” as part of its Türkiye tour.


Founded in 1994 by former Bolshoi Theater soloist Gediminas Taranda, the company has performed at numerous international festivals and will now stage the celebrated ballet in three Turkish cities.


Organized by Ment Event-Armoni, the production will be performed on June 8 at ATO Congresium in Ankara, on June 10 at Aşık Veysel Open-Air Theater in İzmir and on June 12 at Harbiye Open-Air Theater in Istanbul.


The production features choreography by Leonid Lavrovskiy and is directed by Taranda. Stage design was created by Evgeniy Lysik, while costumes were designed by Anna Ipatyeva.


Based on William Shakespeare’s immortal tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet” was adapted into a ballet by Sergei Prokofiev.


Considered one of the cornerstones of the classical ballet repertoire, the work is celebrated for both its choreographic richness and musical depth, securing its place as a landmark production in the ballet world.

Festival,

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