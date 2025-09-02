Russian audiences embrace Turkish design at Moscow Fashion Week

MOSCOW
Turkish designer Emre Erdemoğlu’s Fall/Winter 2027 collection has received strong interest at Moscow Fashion Week, where international and local brands were showcased at the Zaryadye Art Space in the Russian capital.

Erdemoğlu’s collection, titled “West of Eden,” combined deep hues such as midnight blue, dark earth and burgundy with contrasting textures including denim, satin and silk.

The designer, who attended the show for the third time, said Moscow offered him a unique stage where his creative journey finds expression. “The first time I joined, the energy I received from the audience and the connection I built left a deep mark on me. This time, I had more to tell, and this was the right place to share it,” Erdemoğlu said.

Reflecting on his inspirations, Erdemoğlu highlighted the figure of the cowgirl in American frontier history. “Cowgirls stepped outside the roles society assigned to women, carving their own path in a male-dominated culture. They symbolize women’s strength, resilience and their bond with nature. They are legends in their own right.”

Erdemoğlu described the Russian fashion scene as one that values both narrative and aesthetics. “The Russian market has an audience open to stories, deeply connected to design and respectful of creativity. It doesn’t follow trends. It listens to the designer’s world. This openness fascinates me,” he noted.

He added that Turkish fashion, with its craftsmanship, attention to detail and cultural richness, resonates strongly with Russian audiences. “This makes us distinctive in the international market. In a country with such aesthetic sensitivity, Turkish fashion finds a natural place. There are long-term opportunities here, from showroom connections to creative collaborations,” he said.

 

