Russia says underwater cable damaged by 'external impact'

Russia says underwater cable damaged by 'external impact'

MOSCOW
Russia says underwater cable damaged by external impact

Russia's state-controlled telecoms giant said on Feb. 8 that its underwater cable in the Baltic Sea had been damaged by an "external impact."

Several undersea telecom and power cables have been severed in the Baltic Sea in recent months, with experts and politicians accusing Russia of orchestrating a hybrid war against Western countries supporting Ukraine.

"Some time ago in the Baltic Sea a Rostelecom underwater cable was damaged as the result of external impact," Rostelecom's operator told RIA Novosti news agency.

"Repair work is being carried out," it added. The company said consumers were not affected.

Earlier on Feb. 8, the Finnish coastguard said they were monitoring repairs of a Russian underwater cable carried out by a Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland.

According to local authorities the undated incident took place inside Finland's exclusive economic zone.

The spate of incidents led NATO countries to launch a patrol mission to protect critical underwater infrastructure in January.

Aircraft, frigates, submarines and drones have been deployed as part of the new operation, titled "Baltic Sentry."

Finnish authorities said in November 2023 that a Rostelecom cable in the Baltic Sea was discovered damaged in October, roughly coinciding with damage to subsea infrastructure in Sweden and Finland.

underwater cables,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

  2. Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

    Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

  3. BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

    BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

  4. Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

    Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

  5. Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

    Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Recommended
BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year
Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Nippon Steel has bold proposal to take US Steel

Nippon Steel has 'bold proposal' to take US Steel
Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK, up 73 percent

Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK, up 73 percent
Valentine’s Day expected to boost sales by 25 percent

Valentine’s Day expected to boost sales by 25 percent
December current account deficit seen at $3.7 billion

December current account deficit seen at $3.7 billion
US to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

US to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
WORLD MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

On Nov. 18, 2024, the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia (MIKTA) convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a joint communiqué, they reaffirmed MIKTA’s identity as a cross-regional partnership committed to democracy, international law, multilateralism, and global cooperation.
ECONOMY BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

Chinese BYD, the world’s leading EV maker, aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in the Turkish market this year, according to a company executive.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿