Russia says Istanbul talks yield 'tangible results' in Ukraine negotiations

MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday that all three rounds of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul have produced concrete outcomes, including major prisoner swaps and body repatriations.

During a Moscow press briefing, Zakharova remarked there is no "magic wand" to solve all issues instantly.

"The three rounds were indeed marked, despite the screams, moans, howls or other inarticulate noises from Bankova Street, by tangible results," she said, referring to Ukraine's presidential office.

She highlighted large-scale prisoner of war exchanges and returns of fallen soldiers' bodies as key achievements.

"However, large-scale issues of statehood must be resolved with an understanding of the root causes of what happened to Ukraine and a comprehensive assessment of events and consequences," Zakharova added.

She advised Ukrainian leaders to act independently rather than rely on Western aid, money or weapons for victory, calling such expectations "pure utopia."

The third round, held Wednesday at Istanbul's Çırağan Palace, lasted under an hour.

Both sides exchanged peace process proposals.Ukraine proposed a late-August meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump potentially involved, said Ukrainian delegation head Rustem Umerov.

He noted Russian acceptance would signal constructive intent.Umerov anticipated further prisoner exchange progress.

"Ukraine is ready for ceasefire and peace talks," he stated, emphasizing a comprehensive, unconditional truce as diplomacy's base.

He thanked Türkiye for mediation.

"It is an important platform for dialogue and peace."

Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky proposed three online working groups for political, humanitarian and military matters.He confirmed a new swap of at least 1,200 prisoners per side, including civilians like 30 captured by Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region last year.

Medinsky added Russia has returned about 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers' bodies and offered 3,000 more, ready for transfer via the Red Cross once Ukraine is prepared.

Moscow seeks any number of its own deceased.Russia also called for 24- to 48-hour ceasefires to evacuate wounded and recover bodies.The talks follow two prior Istanbul sessions in May and June, amid ongoing efforts since Russia's 2022 invasion.