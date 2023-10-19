Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 

Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 

PYONGYANG
Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has affirmed Russia's readiness to engage in discussions regarding any constructive offers pertaining to the Israel-Palestine conflict and to cooperate with Türkiye to de-escalate the tension in the region.

“We are ready to discuss any constructive proposals. This initiative [Türkiye’s guarantorship model], which I heard about the other day, is clearly dictated by the desire to achieve de-escalation and normalize the situation.” Lavrov said during a press conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Oct. 19.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Oct. 16 that they proposed a guarantorship model to resolve the conflict, citing that countries from the region, including Türkiye should be the guarantors of Palestine while some other countries may be chosen as Israel’s guarantors.

"We would like to hear from our Turkish friends, with whom we are in constant contact," about the guarantorship proposal, Lavrov told reporters.

Noting that Russia advocates that any approaches be based on a balance of interests of the parties, and not on imposing someone’s interests at the expense of others, Lavrov said that the Turkish initiative aims to ensure such a balance.

“We will be ready to cooperate in its consideration,” he added.

Stressing that the risk of the Israel-Hamas crisis escalating into a regional conflict is quite serious, Lavrov noted that a real mechanism could be a decision of the U.N. Security Council calling on all parties to immediately stop any military and violent actions, to ensure a solution to humanitarian problems, taking into account the catastrophe.

He remanded the U.S. vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution on Oct. 18 that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

“The United States vetoed the revolution, which called for stopping any hostilities and beginning to resolve humanitarian issues. Thus, the United States showed that it is not ready to call for a truce, a ceasefire. If this is so, then they can probably assume that the conflict may escalate.”

Diplomacy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast
LATEST NEWS

  1. British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

    British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

  2. Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 

    Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 

  3. Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict

    Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict

  4. Türkiye declares 3-day mourning over Gaza hospital strike

    Türkiye declares 3-day mourning over Gaza hospital strike

  5. Israel arranges two Istanbul flights for citizens' return

    Israel arranges two Istanbul flights for citizens' return
Recommended
British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast
Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict

Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict
Türkiye to continue to hit YPG infrastructure in N Syria: Fidan

Türkiye to continue to hit YPG infrastructure in N Syria: Fidan
Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry

Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry
Türkiye proposes new formula for Mid-East peace

Türkiye proposes new formula for Mid-East peace
Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties

Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties
WORLD Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt's prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring "more stability" to the Middle East, state media reported, as the Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.

ECONOMY Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britains Shell

Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britain's Shell

Qatar has agreed to supply British firm Shell with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf emirate's state-owned energy company announced yesterday.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.