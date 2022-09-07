Russia blacklists Hollywood actors Ben Stiller, Sean Penn

Russia blacklists Hollywood actors Ben Stiller, Sean Penn

MOSCOW
Russia blacklists Hollywood actors Ben Stiller, Sean Penn

Russia said on Sept. 5 that it blacklisted 25 U.S. citizens including Hollywood actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, in response to sanctions from the United States.

Western capitals, including Washington, have slapped Russia with a slew of unprecedented sanctions its over its offensive in pro-Western Ukraine.

Russia has already barred over a thousand U.S. citizens from entering the country.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement the new names were added in response to the “ever-expanding” U.S. sanctions “against Russian citizens.”

Apart from Stiller and Penn, who have both expressed support for Ukraine and met with its president Volodymyr Zelensky in June, the list also includes several U.S. politicians.

They are banned from entering Russia “on a permanent basis”, the ministry said.

“The hostile actions of US authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rebuffed,” the ministry said.

 

TÜRKIYE Mortality rate of elderly people in Türkiye during pandemic only 4.4 percent

Mortality rate of elderly people in Türkiye during pandemic only 4.4 percent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

    Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

  2. Disney confirms new ’Lion King’ film

    Disney confirms new ’Lion King’ film

  3. Paul McCartney to join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury

    Paul McCartney to join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury

  4. Democrats say Spirit-Frontier merger could boost airfares

    Democrats say Spirit-Frontier merger could boost airfares

  5. Over 234 killed in bicycle accidents in 5 years

    Over 234 killed in bicycle accidents in 5 years
Recommended
Full of intrigue, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzles Venice

Full of intrigue, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzles Venice
Iron Age ivory plaques unearthed in ancient Jerusalem mansion

Iron Age ivory plaques unearthed in ancient Jerusalem mansion
Stone with god’s name found in ancient city

Stone with god’s name found in ancient city
Filmmakers guilty of disturbing Estonia ferry wreck site

Filmmakers guilty of disturbing Estonia ferry wreck site
3 rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesia sanctuary

3 rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesia sanctuary
Actress Jane Fonda says she has cancer

Actress Jane Fonda says she has cancer
WORLD Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said.

ECONOMY Australian central bank hikes cash rate to seven-year high

Australian central bank hikes cash rate to seven-year high

Australia’s central bank hiked interest rates to a near eight-year high yesterday as it joined others in trying to bring down sky-high inflation and warned further increases that would hit families’ pockets were likely.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel won gold medals in 400, 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle swimming races at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Merve Tuncel has made World swimming history as the first athlete to achieve a hat-trick at the same championship.