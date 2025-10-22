Russell slams Hollywood plastic surgery trends

LOS ANGELES

Keri Russell, 49, is speaking out about the pressure to get plastic surgery in Hollywood.

“It’s something my girlfriends and I talk about all the time. Plastic surgery is having such a moment right now — men, women, 20-year-olds. I mean, it is around,” she told People in an interview published on Oct. 20.

Talking about watching herself on her Netflix political drama “The Diplomat,” she added, “I watch this show and I’m like, I do not look like that, you know. I like the way I look on the show, and it’s amazing that I feel like that’s strange, like that’s a unique thing to look like that, but it is.”

“It’s such a weird thing being a woman,” she told the outlet. “Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is. It’s just the nature of our society.”

Her show “The Diplomat” addresses such topics. “I like how cranky she is about it, and how she’s always trying to fight people about it, and is rude about it. I love it. I find it delightful,” she said, referring to her character Kate. “It’s like a fun thing to play.”

Russell is no stranger to stirring up conversation about her appearance. When she was starring on “Felicity” from 1998 to 2002, she infamously cut her long curls, causing public controversy.