Rush at Basilica Cistern as entry fee drops to 1 lira for Turkish citizens

Rush at Basilica Cistern as entry fee drops to 1 lira for Turkish citizens

ISTANBUL
Rush at Basilica Cistern as entry fee drops to 1 lira for Turkish citizens

A surge of visitors flooded Basilica Cistern after the Istanbul Municipality reduced the entrance fee for Turkish citizens to just 1 lira ($0.022), drawing around 5,000 local visitors within the first five hours of the decision.

 

Long queues formed early in the morning outside the historic underground site, one of Istanbul’s most iconic tourist attractions, as residents took advantage of the symbolic price cut.

 

The move came amid a dispute over the transfer of the cistern’s management to the General Directorate of Foundations. Municipality officials framed the price reduction not only as a financial adjustment but also as a call for “public ownership.”

 

Speaking at the municipal assembly, Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan said the decision was meant to protest what he described as an unlawful transfer.

 

“We restored it, we took care of it. Now they are telling us to vacate it within 15 days. There is no such thing as seizing property or seizing management; it’s not that simple,” he said.

 

Previously, the entrance fee for local visitors stood at 450 liras ($10).

 

Located in the historic Sultanahmet, the Basilica Cistern is a vast underground water reservoir dating back to the 6th century, built during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I.

 

Known for its forest of marble columns and atmospheric lighting, the site is a major draw for international tourists and has been featured in films and literature.

 

The cistern underwent extensive restoration in recent years under municipal management, reopening to visitors with upgraded walkways and lighting systems.

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