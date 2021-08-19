Row erupts between French consulate, cafe owners

ISTANBUL

The tension between the consulate general of France in Istanbul and the owners of a cafe serving inside the consulate building has flared up upon the diplomatic mission’s forced eviction decision on them, according to daily Milliyet.



After filing a compensation lawsuit against the consulate, the operators of the cafe are preparing to file a criminal complaint against the consul general and other officials as well.



Noting that his client signed an agreement with the consulate for the lease of an area in the building, lawyer Cem Murat Sofuoğlu said that his client was prevented from entering his workplace on Aug. 1 and that this act constitutes a crime under Turkish laws.



The lawyer stressed that his client’s immunity of residence, right of property and privacy of his private life were violated by the consulate.



“This treatment is a clear indication of how France, proud of its democracy, has trampled the law,” Sofuoğlu said.