Roman-era sundial draws interest at Samsun Museum

Roman-era sundial draws interest at Samsun Museum

SAMSUN
Roman-era sundial draws interest at Samsun Museum

A monumental conical sundial dating back to the Roman era attracts attention at the Samsun Museum.

 

Sundials, one of the earliest instruments used to measure time in history, operate based on the position of shadows. The earliest examples are believed to have been used in Mesopotamia with the help of a vertical stick.

 

The first sundial, developed by the Egyptians during the reign of Thutmose III in the 15th century B.C., is the oldest known example. The ancient Greeks improved this method by designing conical sundials and named these instruments “gnomon.” They began to be used starting in the sixth century B.C. In the Hellenistic period, sundials became portable, and during the Roman era, they were incorporated into architectural structures. 

 

Located in agoras, around temples and city centers, these devices divided the day into 12 equal parts to indicate the hours. The sundial on display at the Samsun Museum was designed to show only daytime hours and is considered one of the significant time-measuring instruments of its period.

 

An information panel at the museum explains the working principle of sundials: “In horizontal sundial designs, the shadow of a vertically placed stick falls on a horizontal plane and follows the hour lines. As the sun moves across the sky, the shadow reaches different lines over time. For accurate alignment, the stick must be oriented toward the Earth's geographic north and placed at an angle corresponding to the local latitude. Besides this, there are also simpler sundials made by placing a stick in the center of a circle and using a compass. However, these types of sundials become nonfunctional in cloudy weather or at night.”

 

The rare artifact, preserved since Roman times, offers history and archaeology enthusiasts a close look at the ancient perception of time.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
LATEST NEWS

  1. India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

    India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

  2. Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

    Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

  3. Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

    Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

  4. Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

    Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

  5. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Recommended
Former pasta factory preserves Italian opera traditions

Former pasta factory preserves Italian opera traditions
Signs on Lycian Way to be renewed

Signs on Lycian Way to be renewed
Artworks depicting Sultan Mehmed on display in London

Artworks depicting Sultan Mehmed on display in London
Trump says ordering 100 percent tariff on all movies produced abroad

Trump says ordering '100 percent tariff' on all movies produced abroad
Ancient fish lake to become tourist attraction

Ancient fish lake to become tourist attraction
How May 4 turned into a cultural phenomenon

How May 4 turned into a cultural phenomenon
WORLD India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India said Wednesday it carried out "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿