Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts with video tribute

  • September 28 2021 07:00:00

Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts with video tribute

LONDON
Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts with video tribute

The Rolling Stones kicked off the U.S. leg of their “No Filter” tour on Sept. 26 with a video tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts.

The veteran British band, on their first tour since 1963 without Watts, displayed photos and video of him on huge projections at the St. Louis, Missouri, arena against a drum solo soundtrack.

As the crowd of some 60,000 shouted “Charlie,” “Charlie,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood bounded onto the stage for opening number “Street Fighting Man.”

“It was quite emotional seeing those pictures of Charlie up on the screen. This is our first tour that we’ve ever done without him,” said Jagger, holding hands on stage with Richards.

He thanked fans for their messages of support and tributes to Watts, saying the band had found them “really touching.”

“We all miss Charlie so much both on the stage and off the stage,” Jagger added.

Contrary to rumors ahead of time, there was no black-tongued Stones logo at the show to mark the passing of Watts in August at age 80. The drummer died in London after undergoing surgery for an unspecified condition.

In St Louis on Sept. 26, Steve Jordan took the place of Watts on drums. Jordan had been announced in August as a temporary replacement for Watts, whom it was initially thought would return after needing time to recuperate.

The 13-date tour, which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, ends in November and the band has been ambivalent about whether it will be their last.

“I’ve been asked that question since I was 31,” Jagger, 78, who had heart surgery in 2019, said in an interview
last week.

“I don’t know. I mean, anything could happen. You know, if things are good next year and everyone’s feeling good about touring, I’m sure we’ll do shows. I’m just trying to concentrate on this tour now.”

WORLD Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats narrow win

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win
MOST POPULAR

  1. Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

    Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

  2. Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

    Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

  3. Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

    Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

  4. Amendment to armament regulation raises concerns

    Amendment to armament regulation raises concerns

  5. Greece has no intention of arms race with Turkey: Mitsotakis

    Greece has no intention of arms race with Turkey: Mitsotakis
Recommended
Gate of Zeus Temple discovered in western Turkey

Gate of Zeus Temple discovered in western Turkey
Bond film set for biggest opening at Odeon since summer 2019

Bond film set for biggest opening at Odeon since summer 2019
Excavations shed light on new findings from Neolithic Age

Excavations shed light on new findings from Neolithic Age
Excavations start at Mokissos

Excavations start at Mokissos
Young artists gather under roof of BASE

Young artists gather under roof of BASE
Enormously valuable Roman coins discovered

'Enormously valuable' Roman coins discovered
WORLD Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats narrow win

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives insisted on Sept. 27 on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race.
ECONOMY Turkish gas find to help raise output to 25 percent of EU capacity: Minister

Turkish gas find to help raise output to 25 percent of EU capacity: Minister

A recently discovered natural gas field in the Black Sea is set to provide nearly a third of Turkey’s domestic needs when it reaches peak production capacity by 2027, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has told Bloomberg.

SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.