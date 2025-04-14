Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

Roketsan has signed an agreement with Indonesia to establish a joint defense facility, an executive of the Turkish defense firm has announced.

The deal includes the production of anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles and various smart munitions, Murat İkinci, general manager of Roketsan, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

The partnership's primary objectives are technology transfer, strengthening the local defense industry infrastructure and training programs for Indonesian engineers and technicians, İkinci said while speaking to the news agency at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which took place at the weekend.

İkinci stated that defense ministers from other countries were present at the forum, which played a critical role in developing defense industry relations.

“As Roketsan, we attended the forum to enhance international collaborations and elevate existing partnerships to a higher level,” he said, adding that they met with numerous heads of state and defense ministers during the event.

Ekinci noted that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was in Antalya to attend the forum and that they held a meeting with him.

Türkiye's defense industry’s collaborations are not just about selling products. In fact, Türkiye offers allied and friendly nations the opportunity to co-develop technology in defense,” Ekinci said.

“This opens a new avenue. Türkiye focuses on expanding the market through partnerships and enhancing its own production capabilities,” he furthered.

