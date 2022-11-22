Roger Waters release a new version of Pink Floyd classic

NEW YORK

Roger Waters has rereleased a new version of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb,” titled “Comfortably Numb 2022.”

The “darker” version of the 1980 track was recorded during the recent North American leg of the former Pink Floyd band member’s “This Is Not A Drill” tour.

The reworked song features contributions from Joey Waronker (Atoms For Peace, Ultraísta), Nigel Godrich (Radiohead producer- also in Ultraísta) as well as from touring musicians and artists Jonathan Wilson, Gus Seyffert, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Shanay Johnson and Amanda Belair.

“During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill,” Waters explained in a statement.

“I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers.”

The ex-Pink Floyd co-vocalist and bassist will continue his farewell tour next year.