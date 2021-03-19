Rockets fired from Syria fall in southern Turkey

  • March 19 2021 09:06:53

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Rockets fired from across the border with Syria fell in Turkey's southern Kilis province, the country's National Defense Ministry said late on March 18. 

"Rockets determined to be fired from Syria fell on an empty field in Kilis. No citizens were injured and no damage or loss occurred in the incident," the ministry said on Twitter.

"A notification was sent to the RF [Russian Federation] side to stop the shooting, and the determined targets were immediately put under fire," the statement added.

The ministry also stressed that Turkish troops in the region "have been alerted” and developments are being followed.

Russian troops have been present in northern Syria under cease-fire deals with Turkey.

In January to May 2016, more than 70 rockets were fired into Kilis from across the Syrian border by ISIL, killing at least 21 people, but in the years since, the terrorist group was largely driven from the region by Turkish military operations.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

