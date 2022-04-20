‘Rock singer’ ex-Imam takes his case to European court

ISTANBUL

Ahmet Muhsin Tüzer, who once made headlines in local media as “rock singer” imam, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to get his job back.

While serving as an imam in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district, Tüzer formed a band named “FiRock” with famous rock guitarist Doğan Sakin and released a single in 2013.

Tüzer became famous for touring across the country. He even performed in New York, the United States, in 2014.

However, he was appointed to the western province of Balıkesir as a civil servant. Tüzer challenged the decision in a court and won the case, which pave the way for him to return to his old job.

Tüzer’s series of legal battles began when in 2018, Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) dismissed him as imam. The former imam filed a lawsuit in a court in Antalya against the Diyanet’s decision, but he lost the case.

Another court in the province of Konya and at the Council of State turned down Tüzer’s appeals. He then applied to the Constitutional Court, claiming that his right to a fair trial and freedom of expression was violated.

But the country’s top court also rejected his application. As he exhausted all legal channels possible in Turkey, Tüzer decided to take his case to the ECHR and filed an application with the European court.

“When I was in the band and singing, I contributed to the promotion of our country and our religion. I am happy with what I achieved when I worked as an imam. I am really looking forward to returning to my job,” Tüzer said.

The former imam is optimistic that the ECHR will rule in his favor.