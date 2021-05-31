Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up in April

ANKARA

Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose 155.1% year-on-year in April, the country's statistical authority said on May 31.

A total of 102,461 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Motor vehicle registrations, however, were down 21.4% compared to March 2021.

The number of road motor vehicles registered in Turkey rose to over 24.55 million by the end of April, TÜİK said.

In April, cars accounted for most new registrations with 54.4%, followed by motorcycles with 21.9%, and small trucks with 13.6%.

Of the new cars registered last month, 12.6% were Renault, 11.6% Volkswagen, and 10.7% Fiat.

Turkey's automotive market expanded 132.4% in April, compared to the same month of last year, according to a report by the Automotive Distributors’ Association on May 4.

Passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales in the country totaled 61,488 last month, the report said.