Houthis threaten Saudi airports after deadly Riyadh attack

SANAA

AP Photo

Yemen's Houthis threatened further attacks on Saudi airports and airspace on Oct. 11, urging passengers not to travel after a strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 12 people and injured 309.

The group stopped short of claiming responsibility for the Oct. 10 attack but said the kingdom's airports could be targeted, excluding those in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

"The airports and airspace are exposed to targeting and constitute a theatre of operations for our forces," Military Spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.

The attack was Saudi Arabia's deadliest in more than a decade and marked an escalation in Yemen's war. Riyadh supports the internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who captured stretches of the Red Sea coastline in a rapid offensive last month.

The group intensified attacks on King Khalid International Airport and other targets in Saudi Arabia over the past week. Three people were also killed in attacks on the airport on Oct. 8.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis blamed the Iran-backed group for the Oct. 10 strike, calling it a "full-fledged war crime." A diplomatic source also attributed the attack to a Houthi missile.

The coalition said it would respond. Houthi media reported on Oct. 11 two Saudi strikes had targeted Yemen's Houthi-controlled Sanaa governorate.

A U.N. special envoy and several world leaders condemned the Riyadh attack. U.S. President Donald Trump called it "not acceptable" and said Washington was considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis.

"We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision," he said at the White House.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said the dead included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis and one citizen each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Some of the 309 injured were in serious condition.

A Western diplomat based in Riyadh told AFP the official injury count appeared to give an incomplete picture of the aftermath and did not seem to include people with minor wounds.

Airport operations remained suspended into Oct. 11, a senior aviation source told AFP. Flight tracking service Flightradar24 said the closure had been extended until 2100 GMT.

A second aviation source involved in overseeing flights to Riyadh confirmed operations had stopped "until further notice." Radar and communications equipment had been damaged, according to information available to the source, who said the runways also needed assessment.

A passenger told AFP they witnessed a strike in the domestic terminal.

"I was on gate 403," the passenger said. "I saw 401 hit, I saw injured in front of my eyes. Everyone was running."

The U.S., Canadian, German and Spanish embassies advised their citizens to avoid the airport. Several embassies were barring staff from using it over the following week, a senior Western diplomat told AFP.

The Saudi-led coalition also reported a projectile had fallen near Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia on the evening of Oct. 10.

The U.S. Embassy said on Oct. 11 its staff in the kingdom would need permission to use airports in Dammam and Jeddah. A similar requirement had been introduced for Riyadh days earlier.

The attack led health officials to activate a rare mass call-up of doctors, a medical source said. Schools in Riyadh switched to remote learning for the second time in a month, according to emails sent to parents and seen by AFP.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the strike a "dangerous escalation." Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the "heinous attack," while Jordan described it as "brutal."

The attack was the kingdom's deadliest since May 2015, when an Islamic State suicide bombing killed 21 worshippers in the eastern Qatif governorate.

It also came ahead of Saudi Arabia's convention and entertainment season. Riyadh hosts a busy calendar of events, including an investment conference attended by foreign leaders and business executives.

The WPC Energy Congress opened in Riyadh on Oct. 11 after being delayed by the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran war in February.

Saudi Arabia has led an international coalition supporting Yemen's government militarily since 2015. Military sources told AFP on Oct. 10 Saudi-backed government forces were advancing against the Houthis near the Bab al-Mandab strait, a key passage for Red Sea oil and cargo shipping, in areas the group captured last month.

The Houthis said they had repelled the advance. Yemen's government announced a counteroffensive last week to retake Houthi-held territory.

Claims by the opposing sides could not be independently verified because of rapidly changing conditions and limited access for journalists.