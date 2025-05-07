Reward-penalty system proposed to tackle water usage, waste

ANKARA

As Türkiye edges closer to becoming a water-scarce country under the pressure of the climate crisis, experts are calling for the implementation of a “reward and penalty” system to combat illegal water usage and reinforce efficient practices.

The recommendation emerged during high-level discussions involving academics, farmers, civil society organizations and water policy experts. The initiative falls under the ongoing “Water Efficiency Mobilization” campaign, led by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and backed by first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Operating on the principle of “zero water loss,” the campaign is part of Türkiye’s broader response to increasing drought and water stress.

During the fourth Agriculture and Forestry Council, short- and medium-term strategies were reassessed. Experts highlighted the importance of managing water through a basin-based, sustainable model grounded in the water-food-energy ecosystem nexus.

Agriculture, Türkiye’s largest water-consuming sector, was a focal point. Recommendations include expanding farmer education on water efficiency, using mobile apps and digital sensors to monitor water use and promoting household-level savings technologies like flow restrictors. Authorities also proposed offering full grants or partial support for installing water meters, especially for farmers.

The most pressing suggestion, however, is the creation of a nationwide reward-and-penalty mechanism. This would reward compliance and penalize unauthorized water use. Satellite and drone surveillance are among the tools proposed to detect and deter illicit irrigation practices.

Additional measures include completing long-awaited Water and Flood Laws, establishing a national water usage inventory, converting open irrigation channels into pressurized systems and using local technology to monitor both water use and pollution in agricultural lands.