Reward-penalty system proposed to tackle water usage, waste

Reward-penalty system proposed to tackle water usage, waste

ANKARA
Reward-penalty system proposed to tackle water usage, waste

As Türkiye edges closer to becoming a water-scarce country under the pressure of the climate crisis, experts are calling for the implementation of a “reward and penalty” system to combat illegal water usage and reinforce efficient practices.

The recommendation emerged during high-level discussions involving academics, farmers, civil society organizations and water policy experts. The initiative falls under the ongoing “Water Efficiency Mobilization” campaign, led by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and backed by first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Operating on the principle of “zero water loss,” the campaign is part of Türkiye’s broader response to increasing drought and water stress.

During the fourth Agriculture and Forestry Council, short- and medium-term strategies were reassessed. Experts highlighted the importance of managing water through a basin-based, sustainable model grounded in the water-food-energy ecosystem nexus.

Agriculture, Türkiye’s largest water-consuming sector, was a focal point. Recommendations include expanding farmer education on water efficiency, using mobile apps and digital sensors to monitor water use and promoting household-level savings technologies like flow restrictors. Authorities also proposed offering full grants or partial support for installing water meters, especially for farmers.

The most pressing suggestion, however, is the creation of a nationwide reward-and-penalty mechanism. This would reward compliance and penalize unauthorized water use. Satellite and drone surveillance are among the tools proposed to detect and deter illicit irrigation practices.

Additional measures include completing long-awaited Water and Flood Laws, establishing a national water usage inventory, converting open irrigation channels into pressurized systems and using local technology to monitor both water use and pollution in agricultural lands.

 

waste,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

    US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

  2. Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

    Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

  3. US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

    US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

  4. Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

    Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

  5. Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

    Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Recommended
Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India
Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point
Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Road accidents kill over 6,300 people last year

Road accidents kill over 6,300 people last year
Study warns seismic stress remains as Istanbul set to host urban renewal summit

Study warns seismic stress remains as Istanbul set to host urban renewal summit
Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death

Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death
Türkiye develops fully domestic heart-lung machine

Türkiye develops fully domestic heart-lung machine
WORLD US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Öztürk transferred to a court in Vermont in a blow to the Trump administration as it seeks to deport her for her pro-Palestinian speech.

ECONOMY US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another rate cut pause and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariffs

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿