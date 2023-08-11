Revocation of immunity for 12 MPS submitted to parliament

ANKARA

A total of 15 official requests seeking the revocation of parliamentary immunity for 12 deputies have been submitted to the speaker's office.

The reports were subsequently referred to a mixed council comprised of the parliament's constitution and justice commission, for further review.

Prominent figures featured in the report include Özgür Özel, the parliamentary leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), as well as key Green Left Party (YSP) figures Hakkı Saruhan Oluç and Meral Danış Beştaş. The report also spotlights Cemal Enginyurt, a representative of the Democrat Party from Istanbul.

The list of deputies under scrutiny expands to encompass additional YSP members, including Gülüstan Kılıç Koçyiğit, Ömer Öcalan, Sezai Temelli and Berdan Öztürk. Ulaş Karasu and Mahir Polat, MPs from the CHP, are also among those facing potential loss of immunity. Ümit Dikbayır, a member of the İYİ (Good) Party and Salihe Aydeniz from the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) complete the list.

Notably, among the submissions, there are two separate files each pertaining to Öcalan, Oluç and Aydeniz.