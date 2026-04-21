Retailers see strong increase in sales in March: BMD report

ISTANBUL

The United Brands Association (BMD) has reported a notable rebound in retail activity in March, with 79 percent of member brands increasing their unit sales compared to February.

The growth was particularly pronounced in the ready-to-wear and footwear segments, where 86 percent and 82 percent of brands, respectively, recorded a month-on-month rise in sales volume, according to a survey BMD carried out among its member companies.

BMD President Sinan Öncel attributed the uptick in performance largely to Eid al-Fitr shopping, which significantly boosted consumer demand, especially in apparel and footwear categories.

Öncel noted that 87 percent of member brands posted higher turnover in March compared to the previous month. However, he emphasized that unit sales offer a more realistic measure of retail sector performance than revenue alone.

“Nearly four out of every five brands increased their unit sales in March. This is an important indicator. I can say that March was a productive month, particularly for our ready-to-wear and footwear brands,” Öncel said.

Despite a contraction trend observed at the beginning of the year, the retail sector experienced a revival driven by holiday spending during Eid al-Fitr, he added.

Öncel added that, in addition to holiday shopping, the fact that March had three more days than February also contributed to the observed rise in retail activity.

“We cannot overlook that March was three days longer than February. Nevertheless, despite all factors, we can say that the Eid period provided some breathing room for ready-to-wear and footwear brands,” he stated.