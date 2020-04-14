Retail sales volume up 10.6 pct in February

  • April 14 2020 07:02:00

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Retail sales volume with constant prices in the Turkish economy jumped 10.6 percent year-on-year in February, according to official figures released on April 13.

During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in non-food sales -- except automotive fuel -- with 14.7 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) stated.

It added that food, drinks and tobacco sales, and automobile fuels sales followed it with rises of 9.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, year-on-year in February.

Among non-food, the volume of textile, clothing and footwear sales rose 19.3 percent, and computers, books, telecommunications equipment climbed 15.8 percent.

Volume of medical goods and cosmetic sales, electronic goods and furniture sales went up 8.1 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, sales by mail orders and internet climbed 48.1 percent year-on-year in February.

Retail turnover on rise in October

TÜİK also revealed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 21.8 percent in February, on a yearly basis.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 24.7 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 25.2 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 8.3 percent," it added.

Turkey,

