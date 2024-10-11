Retail sales volume increases more than 13 percent in August

ANKARA
The total retail sales volume rose by 13.3 percent in August in Türkiye on a yearly basis, while trade sales increased by 5.3 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed on Oct. 11.

In August, wholesale trade sales volume increased by 3.1 percent on an annual basis, TÜİK stated.

Retail sales increased by 11.3 percent for food-drinks-tobacco, 17 percent for non-food and 2 percent for automotive fuel year-on-year in August, while trade via mail orders and internet rose by 20.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, trade sales volume increased by 2.9 percent, retail sales volume index increased by 2.2 percent in August.

The wholesale trade sales volume increased by 3.5 percent over the same period.

Separately, TÜİK reported on Oct. 11 that the combined turnover of industry, construction, trade and services sectors grew by 41.8 percent in August from a year ago, after rising 40.1 percent annually in the previous month.

Turnover in those sectors increased by 3.7 percent month-on-month, comparing favorably with the 0.4 percent decline in July.

In industry, turnover rose by 26.7 percent year-on-year, while the annual increase in the construction sector was 75 percent.

In the trade sector turnover was up nearly 43 percent from August 2023 and in the services sector turnover increased by 5.5 percent.

