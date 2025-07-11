Retail sales increase nearly 18 percent year-on-year in May

ANKARA

Retail sales soared 17.7 percent year-on-year in May, accelerating from an 11.7 percent annual increase recorded in the previous month, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on July 11.

The trade sales volume also jumped 19.2 percent in the month on a yearly basis, after rising 10.4 percent in April, and wholesale trade sales rose 20.2 percent.

Food, drink, and tobacco sales climbed 12.3 percent, non-food sales rose 21.9 percent and automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 8.4 percent in May.

Retail sales via mail order and the internet also gained 11.7 percent year-on-year in the month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.6 percent, and trade sales and wholesale sales were up 3.3 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

TÜİK separately reported that the combined turnover in the industry, construction, trade and services sectors grew 41.5 percent annually in May, up from 33.2 percent in April.

In industry, the turnover index rose 29.2 percent, while the annual increases in construction and trade were 58 percent and 45.4 percent, respectively. Companies in the services sector reported an annual increase of 45.2 percent in their turnover in May.