Retail sales increase 13 percent annually in July, says TÜİK

ANKARA

Retail sales surged 13 percent year-on-year in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 11.

The trade sales volume also jumped 11.6 percent in the month on a yearly basis and wholesale trade sales rose 11.4 percent.

Food, drink, and tobacco sales climbed 14.4 percent, non-food sales rose 13.3 percent and automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 8.9 percent in July.

Sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment climbed 23.5 percent in July on a yearly basis, while online sales also gained 5.9 percent in the month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were down 0.2 percent, after rising 1.3 percent in June, while trade and wholesale sales fell 6.5 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the combined turnover index for industry, construction, trade and services in Türkiye rose by 38.8 percent year‑on‑year in July, easing from a 45.4 percent increase in June, according to TÜİK data on Sept. 11.

Within the breakdown, the industrial turnover index climbed 31.2 percent, construction turnover jumped 50.8 percent, while both trade and services turnover rose 40.6 percent compared with the same month a year earlier.

On a monthly basis, the overall turnover index fell 2.1 percent in July, with industry down 0.6 percent, construction up 5.8 percent, trade down 4.3 percent and services edging 0.4 percent higher.