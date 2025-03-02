Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.2 percent in February

Retail prices in Istanbul rose by 3.19 percent month-on-month in February, slowing from 5.2 percent in January.

The annual increase in retail prices in the country’s largest city eased from 48.4 percent to 45.35 percent, according to data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO).

Compared to the end of 2024, retail prices have risen 8.5 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices advanced 3.4 percent monthly in February, losing some steam from January’s 3.9 percent rise.

The housing cost surged 3.93 percent (65.2 percent annually) against the 7 percent increase recorded in the previous month in the city with a population of nearly 16 million.

Restaurant and hotel prices in Istanbul, which is one of the foreign tourists’ favored destinations in Türkiye, rose by 4.1 percent month-on-month and 51.5 percent year-on-year, while the monthly and annual increases in entertainment and culture services prices were 1.5 percent and 44.9 percent, respectively.

Transportation costs were up 1.4 percent last month from January, when the monthly increase for this item was 10.95 percent.

Clothing prices inched up 0.14 percent month-on-month, which brought the annual increase to 60.98 percent, according to data from İTO.

