Restored Atatürk House in Thessaloniki to reopen on Nov 10

Restored Atatürk House in Thessaloniki to reopen on Nov 10

THESSALONIKI
Restored Atatürk House in Thessaloniki to reopen on Nov 10

The historic Atatürk House in Thessaloniki, Greece — the birthplace of Türkiye’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk — is set to reopen to visitors on Nov. 10, following the completion of a comprehensive restoration and landscaping project.

The Turkish Consulate General in Thessaloniki announced that the museum will reopen at 10 a.m., immediately after a ceremony commemorating Atatürk on the Day of Remembrance, observed every year on Nov. 10, the anniversary of his passing in 1938.

The restoration, overseen by Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry coordinated with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in collaboration with Greek authorities, sought to revive the building’s authentic spirit as a “Turkish House,” which had been altered in previous renovations.

Drawing on archival photographs and original architectural details, experts meticulously restored wooden doors, windows, ceiling and floors to reflect the atmosphere of the late Ottoman period in which Atatürk was born. The museum’s infrastructure, including its electrical and mechanical systems, were set to be modernized, with the courtyard undergoing stone paving and wall reconstruction.

When it reopens, the three-story house will feature exhibitions on its basement, middle and upper levels, focusing respectively on the building’s history, local ethnographic culture and Atatürk’s early life.

The Atatürk House is one of the most visited heritage sites for Turkish nationals abroad with around half a million visitors in 2024.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
Erdoğan: We raise the bar in education every day

Erdoğan: We raise the bar in education every day
Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip

Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip
CHP leader probed for insulting president, prosecutor

CHP leader probed for 'insulting' president, prosecutor
Parliament delays panel meeting amid Öcalan visit debate

Parliament delays panel meeting amid Öcalan visit debate
6 journalists summoned over İmamoğlu reports as part of corruption probe

6 journalists summoned over İmamoğlu reports as part of corruption probe
Primary school stands out with 21 pairs of twins

Primary school stands out with 21 pairs of twins
Hamas thanks Türkiye for role in Gaza ceasefire

Hamas thanks Türkiye for role in Gaza ceasefire
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿