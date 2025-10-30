Restoration work to protect 300-year-old stone houses in Bitlis

BİTLİS

Authorities in the eastern province of Bitlis are preparing to launch a preservation project for centuries-old stone houses in Hizan’s Uzuntaş village.

During a recent visit, Bitlis Governor Ahmet Karakaya announced that efforts would soon begin to safeguard the 300-year-old architectural heritage that defines the 70-household village.

Accompanied by Hizan District Governor Said Muhammed Bilgin and local officials, Karakaya toured Uzuntaş.

“Uzuntaş is a village of around 70 households where traditional stone houses have largely been preserved,” said Karakaya, who admired the sweeping view of the historic homes and took photographs of the scene atop a hill overlooking the village.

“We came here to observe the ongoing services and to assess how we can both promote and protect this heritage with the help of our district governor, village head and institutional representatives.”

Highlighting Bitlis’s rich cultural fabric, Karakaya noted that the province hosts numerous villages with similar architectural character. “This is truly a visual feast,” he remarked. “When combined with the beauty of autumn, the atmosphere feels like a journey back in time. We will initiate efforts to ensure the protection of such villages across Hizan.”

He added that the visit also aimed to plan improvements for local services while maintaining a balance between development and preservation.